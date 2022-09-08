Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA
Oslo, 8 September 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022
Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023
Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)
From 31 August 2022 until 7 September 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 242,202 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 79.23 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Total transaction
31 Aug 2022
38,117
78.6546
2,998,077
01 Sep 2022
40,748
79.6559
3,245,819
02 Sep 2022
40,623
79.9324
3,247,094
05 Sep 2022
40,952
78.0462
3,196,148
06 Sep 2022
41,008
80.5334
3,302,514
07 Sep 2022
40,754
78.5217
3,200,073
Previously disclosed buybacks
4,256,288
69.7613
296,924,258
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
4,498,490
70.2711
316,113,983
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,331,859 own shares, corresponding to 0.68% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
