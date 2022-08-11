Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

Adevinta ASA
·2 min read
Adevinta ASA
Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

Oslo, 11 August 2022

Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 6th of August 2022 received a total of 14,126 gross Adevinta treasury shares. After withholding tax, a total of 8,446 shares were sold at a price of 77.595373 NOK per share to cover tax responsibilities and the net number of shares to be transferred to the employees will be 5,680 shares. The net shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. This transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee Share Saving Plan for Q2 of 2020.

Part of the transaction included primary insiders in Adevinta ASA. The notifications of the transaction are attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

The purpose of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan is to motivate and retain employees as well as to increase the interest in Adevinta’s result and performance through owning Adevinta shares. After two years of ownership, the company will allocate two bonus shares for every share bought during the first two quarterly enrolments in 2019. Thereafter, one bonus share for every share bought in connection with this offer. For more information on the Adevinta employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 17 June 2019.

This information has been submitted in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 5‑12.

-End-

IR contact
Marie de Scobiac
Head of Investor Relations
ir@adevinta.com

Anne-Sophie Jugean
Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 74 19 22 81
ir@adevinta.com


About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 15 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.

Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 7,500 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

 

Attachments


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Blue Jays top Twins in 10th on overturned call

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Whit Merrifield scored on an overturned call to lead the Blue Jays to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins Sunday. Merrifield was originally called out at the plate, but the call was reversed after Twins catcher Gary Sanchez was deemed to have interfered with Merrifield, whose right foot collided with Sanchez's left leg as he slid into home plate. The out would have ended the inning. Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli was

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • Russia's Medvedev focusing on the positives after being forced to skip Wimbledon

    MONTREAL — There's a blank space in the nationality column beside Daniil Medvedev's name on the drawsheet at the National Bank Open. The Russian flag is also missing from the Moscow native's bio on the ATP Tour website. It's simply the new normal for the world No. 1 and his compatriots, who had to skip Wimbledon last month because of the Grand Slam tournament's ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine. Both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour have allowed players from the two countri

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a