Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Invitation to the presentation of the Q3 2021 results

Oslo, 18 November 2021



You are cordially invited to participate in the presentation of Adevinta ASA’s Q3 2021 results on Thursday, 25 November 2021.

Quarterly Earnings Release

Time: 25 November 2021 at 07:00 CET

Report for the third quarter 2021, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at https://www.adevinta.com/ir.

Presentation of the Quarterly Results

Time: 25 November 2021 at 14:00 CET

The company will conduct the presentation as a live audio webcast and conference call, including a Q&A session. CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal and CFO Uvashni Raman will present. The whole management team of Adevinta will participate in the Q&A session.

The webcast will be available on www.adevinta.com/ir and on this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f92jn33b. Participants are also invited to ask questions using the dial-in numbers below.

Dial-in details:

Norway: +47 23 96 0 264

UK: +44 (0) 207 192 8000

USA: +1 631 510 74 95

Confirmation code: 6538988

A recording of the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the live webcast has ended.

Contact information:

Adevinta Investor Relations

Marie de Scorbiac

VP Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs

+33 6 14 65 77 40

Anne-Sophie Jugean

Investor Relations Manager

+33 6 74 19 22 81

ir@adevinta.com

Adevinta Media Relations

Mélodie Laroche

Head of Corporate Communications

+33 6 84 30 52 76

melodie.laroche@adevinta.com

***

About Adevinta

Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 16 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more.



Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, Kijiji in Canada, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta employs around 7,500 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

***

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act











