ADERERROR x Eastpak Reunite for Bag Capsule

South Korean fashion label ADERERROR has joined forces with Eastpak once again to deliver a capsule collection of co-branded bags. The release comes after the duo's first team-up back in 2019.

The collaborators have designed three styles, including Eastpak's signature backpack. The staple item is updated with ADER's signature deconstructed aesthetic, arriving with a detachable outer layer that reveals the Korean imprint's blue stitching details underneath. Elsewhere, the labels have created a sling bag and shoulder bag that both come with mini pouches to store small essentials like AirPods.

Peep the campaign via the gallery above. ADERERROR x Eastpak's latest capsule, which released online, is sold out as of now but stay tuned for a potential restock.