ADERERROR Gives Birkenstock a Taste of Blue in Unisex Collaboration

Global lifestyle brand Birkenstock has teamed up with South Korean label ADERERROR on a unisex collection of classic footwear inspired by ski and snow-wear. Taking cues from snow sports, the collaboration sees the brands draw specifically from the technical features of ski boots for a contemporary twist on some of Birkenstock's signature styles.

Four key silhouettes are given the signature ADERERROR blue, with the ratchet closure on the Gizeh Tech, Arizona Tech and Milano Tech all inspired by the label's slogan, "But near missed things." The fourth silhouette in the collection (and easily the most durable) -- the A630 PU Clog -- arrives in sleek black with a small accent of blue. Made of an oil, water and grease-resistant material, the clog also features a nonslip treaded sole for an extra reliable grip. Each model in the collaboration boasts a co-branded silicone pin, which has been developed in the shape of ADERERROR's block logo.

The ADERERROR brand is no stranger to collaborations, as its previous partners include the likes of Eastpak, Zara, Casetify and PUMA, alongside four-time collaborator Maison Kitsuné.

The collection is set to pre-launch on ADERERROR's website on May 19, ahead of its global launch on May 21.

