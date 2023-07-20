ADERERROR and Converse Join Forces Once Again

South Korean label ADERERROR first teamed up with Converse earlier this year, presenting its own take on the iconic Chuck 70 silhouette with a deconstructed aesthetic. Following on from its "Create Next: The New is not New" tagline, the design duo are back with another instalment of their successful partnership.

Introducing two new Chuck 70 styles, the collaboration kicks off with a Chuck 70 Hi, crafted in an off-white and blue color palette. Leaning into the distressed aesthetic, the shoes feature scattered graphics and a worn-in finish, complete with what appear to be splashes of paint and patches.

Elsewhere, we see ADERERROR offer its creative expertise for the Chuck 70 Low, landing with a bright blue upper contrasted by off-white accents. Boasting cut-up bits of canvas around the shoe's eyelets alongside a beige sole unit, the design is rounded out by the same erratic splashes of paint and line work, giving off an aged appearance.

Take a look at the new pairs above, set for release on July 27 via ADERERROR. A wider release will take place via Converse and HBX on August 1.

