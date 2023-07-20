ADERERROR and Converse Join Forces Once Again

Navi Ahluwalia
·1 min read

South Korean label ADERERROR first teamed up with Converse earlier this year, presenting its own take on the iconic Chuck 70 silhouette with a deconstructed aesthetic. Following on from its "Create Next: The New is not New" tagline, the design duo are back with another instalment of their successful partnership.

Introducing two new Chuck 70 styles, the collaboration kicks off with a Chuck 70 Hi, crafted in an off-white and blue color palette. Leaning into the distressed aesthetic, the shoes feature scattered graphics and a worn-in finish, complete with what appear to be splashes of paint and patches.

Elsewhere, we see ADERERROR offer its creative expertise for the Chuck 70 Low, landing with a bright blue upper contrasted by off-white accents. Boasting cut-up bits of canvas around the shoe's eyelets alongside a beige sole unit, the design is rounded out by the same erratic splashes of paint and line work, giving off an aged appearance.

Take a look at the new pairs above, set for release on July 27 via ADERERROR. A wider release will take place via Converse and HBX on August 1.

