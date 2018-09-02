Adenegan outlines Paralympic ambitions after double medal haul in Berlin

Adenegan got the better of Hannah Cockroft in one of her two races. Pic: Ben Booth Photography

Kare Adenegan has delivered a statement of her abilities in Berlin after bringing the curtain down on her World Para Athletics European Championships.

The Coventry wheelchair racer arrived in Germany as the perennial nearly-girl but will leave with her first maiden gold in her luggage, victorious in the T34 100m earlier in the week.

Saturday saw her bid for the double in the 800m but this time teammate and idol Hannah Cockroft proved too strong, Adenegan settling for a silver medal she has become all too familiar with.

Second place has already come her way in Paralympic Games and World Championships but with the latter coming up next year, the 17-year-old will head to Dubai with a new mindset.

“The gold gave me confidence, I tried to have the same mindset and went out there giving it everything for the win in the 800m as well,” she said.

“I hope I’ve made a statement in some ways, I was close in what weren’t perfect conditions so by the time I get to the World Championships and Tokyo I’ll hopefully be putting in some good races again.

“As I get older and stronger hopefully I will be winning one day.

“At the beginning of the year I told myself I am fed up with silver and bronze, I want to go for gold and it is just a reminder that you can win and that you need to go out there with that mindset and not settle for anything less than that.”

