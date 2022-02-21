Adele Wore the Most Incredible Coat Courtside at the NBA All-Star Game

Adele

Adele's leopard print coat stole the show at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game last night. Our favorite courtside queen attended the basketball game with her boyfriend Rich Paul, and wore the most incredible jacket (like, really phenomenal) while rooting for her team from the stands.

In photos taken at the game, Adele was spotted wearing said leopard print coat from Alaïa's spring 2022 collection. With the mindset that more is more, the singer paired the jacket with a matching leopard high-neck dress and sheer black tights tucked into her knee-high, stiletto Manolo Blahnik boots. Despite the casual setting of the stadium, Adele went full-tilt with her glam, and wore her hair in sleek bombshell waves and sported her signature winged eyeliner.

Adele and her maybe fiancé were among many other celebrity guests at the game — including newly-engaged couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Mary J. Blige, Tiffany Haddish, and Spike Lee.

The couple's latest outing came after rumors surfaced that they were engaged. Earlier this month, "Easy on Me" singer attended the 2022 BRIT Awards in a deep V-neck gown and a huge, pear-shaped diamond ring on her left hand, sparking speculation that her sports agent boyfriend proposed. And Adele didn't do much to shut down the rumors. If anything, she added more fuel to the fodder, telling talk show host Graham Norton who asked about the massive diamond ring, "If I was [engaged], would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?" Fair point.