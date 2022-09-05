Adele Wins Her First Emmy And Is Only One Award Away From EGOT

On Saturday night, musical artist Adele won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Emmy for her CBS special One Night Only. This means the award-winning song writer is one step closer to EGOT status. She now has an Emmy, several Grammys, and an Oscar. All Adele needs now is a Tony and she'll have the full collection and join the elite group of artists who have managed to win all four.

The group only includes 17 people, with the most recent EGOT member being Jennifer Hudson who won a Tony in June for producing the musical A Strange Loop. Other EGOT club members include West Side Story's Rita Moreno, comedian Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, and John Legend. Adele has won many Grammys for her highly successful albums and she won an Oscar in 2013 for Best Original Song for 'Skyfall.'

The Emmy-award winning special was filmed in Los Angeles at Griffith's Observatory and it was her first live performance in six years. The One Night Only event included many of Adele's biggest hits like 'Rolling in the Deep' and 'Someone Like You,' and she debuted some of the songs from her most recent album, 30. It aired in November of last year, officially presented by Oprah Winfrey, and was the most-watched special since the Oscars.

The special won in a number of categories at the Creative Arts Emmys, including Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, Outstanding Technical Direction/Camerawork for a Special, and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.

The artist was not at the event to collect her award in person. Adele has been working hard on multiple projects, in particular her Las Vegas residency which was completely revamped earlier this year and is expected to open soon.

