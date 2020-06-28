Adele wears 2016 Glastonbury dress as she watches her performance at home

From Harper's BAZAAR

If you happened to find yourself wondering what Adele was getting up to on Saturday night in the midst of lockdown, the singer has generously revealed that she was rewatching her 2016 Glastonbury set while enjoying a couple of ciders at home.

The 32-year-old star posted two photos of herself in front of her television as she watched the BBC's repeat of her iconic performance on the pyramid stage on Instagram, which took place almost exactly four years ago. Glastonbury was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

In the first picture, Adele wears a t-shirt with tracksuit bottoms while fanning her face, before changing into the same Chloe dress she wore during her headline set for the second image. "5 ciders in," she captioned the photos.

Adele famously broke Glastonbury's swear record during her performance - before being deliberately beaten by Foo Fighter's Dave Grohl - and kickstarted her set with her hit Hello from her album 25.

It was recently reported that Adele is working on a new album. She was asked by one fan commenting on her Instagram post: "Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!"

She responded by asking her fans to be "patient" as the country is still in the grips of a pandemic.

"Of course it's not," she replied. "Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient."

Back in February, the singer performed at her best friend's wedding in a pub in Battersea, where she reportedly announced that her next album will be released in September. The Grammy winner hasn't released any music since her album 25, which came out in 2015.

