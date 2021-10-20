Adele watches LA Lakers courtside alongside boyfriend Rich Paul after launch of new single

Adele waves to fans at the Staples Center in Los Angeles (Getty Images)

Adele joined her boyfriend Rich Paul at an LA Lakers game on Tuesday, following the release of her new single Easy On Me.

The pop star, 33, was spotted courtside watching the Lakers clash against the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Adele smiled for the cameras as she sat alongside her partner, a sports agent, for the NBA’s season opening game. The pair have been linked since May and formally announced their relationship on September 19.

The global megastar wore a long Louis Vuitton coat and leather trousers as she waved at fans in the stadium. Justin Bieber, Usher and James Corden were among a string of famous faces also in the crowd.

“Yes, we’re together,” Adele told American Vogue earlier in October. “We’re very happy.”

It comes just days after the Grammy Award-winning singer returned with her first single in six years - explaining that the new record was her attempt to chronicle her divorce to charity boss Simon Konecki in 2019.

Adele shares eight-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband, while Rich has three children of his own.

Adele’s full album, titled 30, will be released on November 19.

The singer said she had hoped the new song would be out last year, “but here we are now and hopefully it’s perfect timing”.

Her previous albums – 19, 21 and 25 – all referred to her age at the time, with 21 and 25 both winning Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

