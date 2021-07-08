Adele Is All Of Us As She Goes From Horror To Delight Over England’s Winning Euro 2020 Semi-Final Goal

Adele was glued to her TV screen like the rest of the country on Wednesday night to watch England beat Denmark in their history-making Euro 2020 victory.

And the singer has shared her brilliant reaction to the moment England captain Harry Kane fired in the winning goal.

Sharing a clip on her Instagram, Adele can be seen jumping around her living room and screaming – first in horror when Kane’s penalty was saved, and then in delight when the ball rebounded off keeper Kasper Schmeichel and the captain managed to find the net.

Warning: This video might make you seasick…

“It’s bloody coming home”, she cried in the caption.

Adele wasn’t the only star celebrating the national side’s win.

After a night of high drama in London, former England captain David Beckham – who was in the stands – joined the celebrities saluting the team’s achievement.

He wrote on Instagram: “Big night tonight and proud to have been stood there watching Gareth and the boys make history… Hard fight to the end, but wow was it worth it.. well done boys & well done to the incredible fans in the stadium and around the country what a night…”

Dua Lipa, complete with red crosses on her cheeks, shared pictures on Instagram from her watch party and said: “IT’S COMING HOME.”

England now face Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

