Adele Tells Fans She 'Honestly Has No Idea' When She Will Release Her Next Album

You know when you're just trying to post on social media about a good book you've read but everyone keeps hounding you about when you're going to release new music? Don't you just hate that? I hate that.



OK, so we can't all exactly relate to this problem, but Adele can't seem to post anything on Instagram without her fans asking when she's going to have new music.

On Friday, she posted on Instagram that she's been reading Glennon Doyle's latest book, Untamed. She posted a rave review of the book, saying, in part, "I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life—Do it."









As Billboard noted, some fans assumed that this post was about new music and expressed their disappointment in the comments when they realized the post was not about an album. Adele responded bluntly with an update.



"Adele where's the album?," one fan asked.

"I honestly have no idea," she replied.

Adele is no stranger to replying to her fans' comments when they ask for new music. In late June, she did the same thing when another fan asked if her latest Instagram post was an album announcement.

She replied: "Of course it's not. Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient."

Her memo to fans doesn't seem to have changed, except now she's throwing book recs our way. No complaints here.

