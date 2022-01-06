Adele Teases a Video For "Oh My God," and We Can Hardly Contain Ourselves

LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 24: CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

Adele just gave us a sneak peek into the music video for her single "Oh My God" and shared an insight into when we can expect the full video to drop. The second single to be released from her new album 30, "Oh My God" is arguably one of the most sonically interesting tracks on the project, sounding the most like a departure from her previous releases.

In the 15-second teaser video, Adele emerges from a black background and appears in front of a brightly lit halo, where she's shown wearing a full length gown, white gloves, and a cropped poncho. The singer shared the video alongside a caption that read, "Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there's so much coming, I'm excited for you all to see it x."

At the end of the snippet, Adele shared a release date for the full video, which will be shared with the world on Jan. 12. Keep your eyes peeled for the final result, because if this clip is anything to go by, it's going to be a big one.