Adele At Sports Matches Remains Our Favourite Genre Of Meme After Super Bowl Moment Goes Viral

Adele at the Super Bowl

Adele at the Super Bowl

Remember when Adele was at the basketball last year and sparked an instant meme with her complete and utter unbothered-ness when she was caught on camera?

Well, she’s gifted us a moment that has surpassed that at this year’s Super Bowl.

The Someone Like You was in attendance at Sunday’s game in Arizona, and the camera once again caught her serving up an absolute moment.

Wearing a stunning grey blazer, hooped earrings and a camp pair of oversized sunglasses, Adele was seen appearing to tell the men stood either side of her to zip it.

Cameras caught the moment as she waved her hands and gestured to her companions to be quiet, before smacking her lips and staring straight ahead with a full, unbothered pout.

XHXHDHDHDHDH I love Adele pic.twitter.com/cTlH9Zu1SU — dani (@kordeilogy) February 13, 2023

Naturally, the internet had a lot of fun with the clip...

why is adele at the audience always meme material😭 pic.twitter.com/D0bwRM6TwP — allure (new acc) (@allurequinn) February 13, 2023

Everyone be quiet, Rihanna is about to perform #SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/cl6oLRu8Lo — Adele Access (@AdeleAccess) February 13, 2023

adele is just like us. here for rihanna nothing more pic.twitter.com/Pz3y9vJljg — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 12, 2023

adele at the super bowl just for rihanna she’s so real pic.twitter.com/42ArgBtFls — persian roman roy (@theronfilm) February 13, 2023

adele. part time singer. full time living meme material. pic.twitter.com/RqbmcVZDwD — fran🍷 (@adeledrinkswine) February 13, 2023

adele watching the super bowl while not knowing the rules pic.twitter.com/3PT5gkWMz1 — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 12, 2023

when someone talks over an Adele song pic.twitter.com/a3svoRbAyK — øphélie (@Artichaud51) February 12, 2023

Sunday’s Super Bowl saw Rihanna taking to the stage for the first time in five years to perform at the Halftime Show.

Story continues

The highly-choreographed performance saw her take fans through some of her biggest hits including Bitch Better Have My Money, Only Girl (In The World), Work and Umbrella in a 12-minute set.

At the beginning of her performance, the singer also revealed to the world her baby bump, with her rep later confirming she is pregnant with her second child.

READ MORE: