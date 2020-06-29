Adele and Skepta spark romance rumours again thanks to Instagram comments

From Cosmopolitan

After Adele shared pictures of herself 'five ciders down' watching back her Glastonbury headline set on the BBC, Skepta sparked romance rumours with his Instagram comment.

What with Glastonbury festival being cancelled this year, some of the best set of all time were aired over the weekend, giving viewers a chance to feel like they were front row watching everyone from David Bowie to Beyoncé.

On Saturday, Adele's performance from the Pyramid stage in 2016 was shown in its entirety, something that even the 32-year-old settled in to enjoy. "5 ciders in 👌🏻," she wrote to her 37 million Instagram followers, along with a photo of her holding a tiny fan and wearing the same Chloe dress she headlined in.

The comments were unsurprisingly flooded with praise (Mark Ronson wrote "That's dope" while Kaya Scodelario added "God I love you 🙌🏻"), there was one comment in particular that fans picked up on.

"Finally got your Instagram password lol," rapper Skepta wrote, in a comment that has since had over 7000 likes. Fans started replying "I'm here for it" and "Queen and king" to his comment, while others added, "Did you take the pic?" and "Wait a damn minute!"



While neither Adele or Skepta - real name Joseph Junior Adenuga - have responded to speculation, this isn't the first time they've sparked romance rumours. The pair were first linked in October 2019, following Adele's split from her husband Simon Konecki the April prior.

Photo credit: Luke Walker - Getty Images

According to a source at The Sun at the time, the two Tottenham born and bred artists have been friends for a while, but romance was blossoming. "Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection.

"They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day. They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well.”

