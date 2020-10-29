Adele Finally Addresses Skepta Dating Rumours As She Reflects On Saturday Night Live Stint

Adele appears to have shut down rumours that she and fellow musician Skepta are an item, as she reflected on her stint guest presenting Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

The two British musicians were actually first linked more than a year ago, with the rumours resurfacing in various US outlets in the last few days.

However, in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Adele made it clear that she’s not with anyone at the moment.

She wrote: “Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are.”

“I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too!” the Grammy-winning star continued. “Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween!”

Adele concluded: “I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year.”

When Adele was first announced as an SNL guest host, it sparked plenty of speculation that she might be about to unveil her fourth album, or give a surprise performance.

This ultimately did not turn out to be the case, with Adele explaining in her opening monologue: “My album is not finished and I’m also too scared to [host and be musical guest on the same night].

“I would rather just put on some wigs – and this is all mine by the way – have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

Adele’s episode of SNL was generally well-received by viewers, although one sketch about African sex tourism, which the Someone Like You singer appeared in, sparked a backlash on social media.

