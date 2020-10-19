Adele says she's "absolutely terrified" to host 'Saturday Night Live'

From Harper's BAZAAR

Adele is stepping back into the spotlight this month. The singer announced on Instagram that she will be hosting Saturday Night Live on 24 October. Accompanying Adele is musical guest H.E.R., and it's clear that the "Hello" singer is very, very excited about her latest gig.

"Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!," she wrote on Instagram. "I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?"

The 32-year-old also reflected on the important history she has with Saturday Night Live. "It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election," she explained, "which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all."



It seems likely that Adele fans all over the world will be elated that the performer will be back on our screens after what feels like the longest hiatus of all time.

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

Plus, sign up here to get Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like