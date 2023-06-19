Adele Says She Developed ‘Jock Itch’ From Sweating During Performances (Video)

Adele has the fungal infection referred to as “jock itch.”

That’s what the singer told fans during a Saturday performance of her Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace, Weekends With Adele.

“Obviously when I do my shows I wear Spanx to keep it all in and make it all fit me, and I sweat a lot and it doesn’t go anywhere,” Adele told fans, which was captured on video. “So basically I’m just sitting in my own sweat. So my doctor gave me jock itch [cream].”

Sweaty face, sweaty tits, and jock itch what a fucking legend #WeekendsWithAdele@Adele@AdeleAccess oh lord I love you Adele pic.twitter.com/vngYl9yb6m — Lilly from Kent (@Adeleisspecial) June 17, 2023

One fan posted the video with the caption, “So are we not going to talk about the ‘jock itch.'”

so are we not going to talk about the “Jock Itch” pic.twitter.com/Pb7AsVit12 — sal (@AdeleServes) June 19, 2023

But that fan need not worry, Adele was more than happy to talk more about the jock itch, specifically how she applies the cream: “It looks like I am an athlete so I have to squirt it on myself. I don’t know why the f–k I just told you that.” And how the name sounds a lot like Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokić.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “jock itch” is “a fungal skin infection that causes an itchy rash in warm, moist areas of the body. The rash often affects the groin and inner thighs and may be shaped like a ring. The condition is also called tinea cruris.” It can be cured with medication in one to three weeks.

Weekends With Adele is currently running through Nov. 4.

