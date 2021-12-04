Adele says latest album 30 proves she is not an ‘angry divorced woman’

(ITV )

Adele has said she misses being married and that her latest album 30 proves she is not “an angry divorced woman.”

The 33-year-old singer told the Sunday Mirror that she has grown up a lot and her lyrics about divorcing Simon Konecki are not as bitter as they might have been in the past.

The couple, who have a nine-year-old son, separated in 2019 after a year of marriage and divorced in March.

She said: “I’m definitely open to marriage again. The feeling I had in being married was the safest feeling I’ve ever had in my life, and sadly it didn’t work out, but I miss being married.”

Adele said her latest album hit “the right tone of a relationship falling apart. Before it would be you f***ing this or you f***ing that. I am in my 30s now and that gets me nowhere.

“We love each other so much but it is not working. The tone of it is kind.

“It’s not bitter, argumentative or f*** you and all that. It cannot be like that there is a child involved. There has been all sort of rumours online about why he got all my money.

“As if I am stupid to let someone have all my money? Not that he would even ask for it. A lot of people thought I was going to be an angry divorced woman. Well, I am not – listen to my side.”

Her comeback single Easy On Me has been number one for five weeks.

Adele is set to play two London dates in Hyde Park next summer marking her first UK shows since 2017.

Following the record-breaking release of her first single in six years, Easy On Me, and the anticipated release of her album, 30, next month, it has been confirmed that Adele will play two dates at London’s Hyde Park in summer 2022.

She will perform on Friday 1 July and Saturday 2 July at BST Hyde Park.

The two dates are her first UK live shows since 2017 - where she played Wembley Stadium. The Tottenham-born star, 33, was forced to cancel the final two shows after damaging her vocal cords.

She will take to the stage as part of next year’s BST Hyde Park festival, which will also feature performances from Sir Elton John, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam.

Story continues

Read More

Ed Sheeran & Elton John vie for Christmas number one with new single

Change in streaming laws would ‘make sure musicians have a future’

Adele announces first-ever Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace