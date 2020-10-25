Adele's Opening Monologue On Saturday Night Live Was Everything We Love About Adele

Adele was on top form as she stepped back into the spotlight on Saturday Night Live – and boy, have we missed her.

The singer could not have been any more Adele as she opened the US sketch show with a monologue on Saturday night.

In it, she addressed the fact that fans had been expecting her to perform new music on the show, and candidly explained why she was only on hosting duties.

She said: “My album is not finished and I’m also too scared to do both. I would rather just put on some wigs – and this is all mine by the way – have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

Adele, who looked amazing dressed in a black peplum top and matching trousers, also joked about her recent weight loss.

“I know I look really, really different since you last saw me but actually, because of all the Covid restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me – and this is the half I chose,” she joked.

Speaking in her unmistakable London accent, Adele also joked about swearing when becoming nervous while on live TV, as the cameras cut to SNL star Kenan Thompson posing with a comically large swear jar filled with cash.

“Let’s make sure that all goes to charity,” she said.

Adele – who recalled her first appearance on SNL in 2008, which she credited with helping her break the US – also gave a “genuine, sincere thank you” to New York’s frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic, with some of them invited to be in the studio audience.

Watch Adele’s opening SNL monologue in full above...

