Adele Returns as Final 'Carpool Karaoke' Guest

When it comes to late night entertainment segments, few have been as widely-loved as James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. Since 2015, Corden has driven around the music industry's biggest stars -- from Justin Bieber to BLACKPINK -- belting out songs together and interviewing guests as part of his hosting of The Late Late Show. Now, as The Late Late Show with James Corden comes to a close, Carpool Karaoke hosts its final guest: Adele.

In 2016, Adele went viral with her first appearance notably including her rapping Nicki Minaj's "Monster" verse. It went on to become the segment's most popular video on YouTube with over 260 million views to date and today they have put together a fitting finale. Between a heart-to-heart conversation between the two, Adele and Corden sing some of her hits such as "Rolling in the Deep" while also covering Barbra Streisand's "Don't Rain On My Parade."

It's the end of an era for James Corden, Carpool Karaoke and his run on The Late Late Show as his final episode as host airs April 27.

Two dear friends, one unforgettable ride.@Adele takes the wheel for James Corden’s final Carpool Karaoke. WATCH NOW: https://t.co/GGlTX12ElY #AdeleCarpool pic.twitter.com/EspQHJzVlQ — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 24, 2023

