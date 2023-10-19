Adele quits drinking after being 'borderline alcoholic'

Adele revealed she has quit drinking at a Las Vegas concert.

After talking to guests in VIP seats about their "pint of whiskey sour" at her show on Saturday, the singer briefly discussed her sobriety. "You know, I stopped drinking quite a long time ago… it feels like forever. Maybe like three and a half months ago?" Adele said.

The singer didn't seem overly enthused by the development. "It's boring. Oh my God, it's boring," she said. "I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties. I miss it so much, I cut out caffeine, so enjoy your whiskey sour, I'm very, very jealous."

Adele talking to her lottery seat winners about not drinking + “ I just realised my chicken fillets moved out of place n it looks like I’ve got 3 boobs ” 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/eT9bh7jRlQ — A🤍 (@adelesgolden) October 14, 2023

This isn't the first time the "I Drink Wine" singer has spoken about drinking and sobriety. During her One Night Only TV special in 2021, Adele told Oprah Winfrey that she had quit drinking. "I stopped drinking," she said during the broadcast. "That's one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself, is just drinking water and being sober as anything."

Adele

Jim Dyson/Redferns Adele

Later in 2021, she told Vogue,"I've always had a very close relationship with alcohol. I was always very fascinated by alcohol. It's what kept my dad from me. So I always wanted to know what was so great about it."

Earlier this year, the singer told a Las Vegas audience that she once drank "four bottles of wine" before 11 a.m. during lockdown for COVID-19.

Adele is currently in the final stretch of her Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele, which began on Nov. 18, 2022. Her final show is set to take place on Nov. 4.

