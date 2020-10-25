Adele provides update on her album during SNL hosting slot

Adele revealed her new album is not finished and joked about her weight loss during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

The chart-topping singer, 32, showed off her slimmer figure in an all-black outfit as she returned to the long-running sketch show for the first time since 2015, when she appeared as a musical guest.

In her opening monologue as host, Adele recalled her first SNL appearance in 2008, which she credits with helping her crack America.

And she revealed why she is only on hosting duties, with singer-songwriter H.E.R appearing as musical guest.

Adele said: “My album is not finished and I’m also too scared to do both. I would rather just put on some wigs – and this is all mine by the way – have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

And addressing her weight loss, Adele said: “And I know I look really, really different since you last saw me but actually, because of all the Covid restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me – and this is the half I chose.”

The joke was met by cheers and applause from the audience inside Studio 8H.

Adele, speaking in her unmistakable London accent, joked about swearing when becoming nervous while on live TV, as the cameras cut to SNL star Keenan Thompson posing with a comically large swear jar filled with cash.

She also gave a “genuine, sincere thank you” to New York’s frontline workers and said she did want to say anything too political on the eve of a presidential election.

The Hello singer, whose most recent album was the Grammy-winning 25 in 2015, appeared as a ghost in a sketch alongside Pete Davidson, while also appearing as herself in a skit of reality show The Bachelor.

Adele, who split from husband Simon Konecki last year, said she has had her fair share of heartbreak while breaking into some of her best-known songs.

SNL opened with a sketch based on the final televised presidential debate, with Maya Rudolph as moderator Kristen Welker and Alec Baldwin and Jim Carrey reprising their roles as Donald Trump and Joe Biden respectively.

SNL cast member Kate McKinnon appeared as Mr Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, poking fun at the controversy over his appearance in the Borat sequel, which was released this week.