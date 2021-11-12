Adele’s property portfolio now: the superstar’s moves and mansion buys — from London flats to a Beverly Hills compound

(ES Composite)

It’s a very long way from Tottenham to Tinseltown, but Adele has never forgotten her north London roots.

The singer’s first home was a modest flat in Tottenham, shared with her mother Penny Adkins. And a vintage Tottenham Hale tube station sign has pride of place in the garden of the Beverley Hills mansion she now calls home.

On Sunday 14 November the 15-time Grammy winner will star in a two-hour CBS special, Adele One Night Only, sitting down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey and performing songs from her album, 30, due to be released on November 19.

She will reflect on her journey from Tottenham to South Norwood, where she spent her teenage years attending the Brit School in Croydon and living in a two-bedroom flat above a now-defunct pound store.

She recently described the apartment as “the best house I ever lived in” and wrote her early hit Hometown Glory as a tribute to SE25.

Adele swapped South Norwood for Notting Hill when she got her first record deal, aged 18. And in the intervening 15 years she has gone on to amass a fortune of around £140m, and an impressive property portfolio.

Her first truly superstar home was Lock House, a ten-bedroom, nine bathroom country pile in the village of Partridge Green, West Sussex.

The redbrick property was set in almost 85 acres, with a three-bedroom staff flat, guest cottage, two swimming pools, a helicopter hangar, and tennis courts. She lived there during 2011 and 2012, paying circa £15,000pcm.

In 2012, the year her son Angelo was born, Adele bought a £2.5m seafront Art Deco house on Western Esplanade, the millionaire’s row of Hove, and moved in with her partner Simon Konecki.

After renovating the four-bedroom house, which overlooked a private section of beach, she sold it in 2016 for £2.85m, making a modest profit.

The following year she and Konecki upsized to an eight-bedroom Tudor manor house set in 47-acres just outside East Grinstead, West Sussex. Ridge Hill Manor had been on the market for £4m, and Adele sold the property in 2020 for a disappointing £3 million.

The pool and spa at Adele’s first Hidden Valley mansion, bought for $9.5m five years ago (MLS)

Meanwhile, Adele has not turned her back on London. While based in Hove she also splashed just over £11m on an adjacent mews house and town house in Kensington.

Earlier this year planning permission was granted to combine the two properties into a single mansion featuring a 1,000sq ft master bedroom, designed by fashionable architects Michaelis Boyd Associates. The work will cost an estimated £2m.

On the other side of the Atlantic Adele has been busy investing in some serious real estate, including a £3.8m hacienda-style holiday villa with infinity pool overlooking the sea in Malibu.

Over the past five years she has also bought no less than three adjacent homes in the upscale Hidden Valley gated community, creating an expansive family compound where she and her now ex-husband Konicki can co-parent Angelo, now nine.

Her first purchase, in 2016, was veteran television producer and director Don Mischer’s $9.5 million (£7.1m) house.

Three years later the 33-year-old snapped up the property next door for $10.64m (£7.9m) and in May she bought Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s old house for $10m (£7.5m).

Combined the properties measure more than 18,000sq ft, and her neighbours are a suitably A-List crowd including Cameron Diaz, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

