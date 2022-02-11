Adele promises Las Vegas shows will 'absolutely 100%' happen this year

Adele won three prizes at this week's Brit Awards

Adele has said the Las Vegas residency she recently postponed will "absolutely 100%" happen later this year.

Last month, the singer posted a tearful video the day before her first show, saying it wasn't ready.

She has now told TV host Graham Norton she and her team are working extremely hard to prepare and confirm new dates.

"It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year," she told him. "Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

Adele, who has a nine-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, told Norton's BBC One chat show she would like to have more children.

But she declined to say whether a diamond ring she wore at the Brit Awards earlier this week meant she was engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul. "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?" she said.

The singer showed off a diamond ring on the red carpet

The singer won best song, best album and best artist at the ceremony, and performed her single I Drink Wine.

"I am very happy, really chuffed," she said of her Brits success. "In my speech I wanted to acknowledge other people and my son, who is old enough now.

"I don't share too much of him, but they are my little soulmates - Angelo and Simon. Our family is separated but we're nailing it and doing a really, really good job."

In January, she told fans she was "gutted" to have to postpone the 12-week Las Vegas run because of Covid cases in her team and delivery delays.

Many fans had already travelled for the first night and were left out of pocket. There has been speculation about when the shows will now take place, and even whether they will happen at all.

In the interview, which will be broadcast later on Friday. she said: "I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time.

Story continues

"I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can't do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn't want to be doing it. I've never done anything like that in my life and I'm not going to start now.

"We are now working our arses off, but I don't want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready. The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can't in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100% happening this year."

The interview was recorded on Thursday, and later that night the singer was seen at the G-A-Y event at Heaven nightclub in London, where she judged a contest on stage before performing an impromptu pole dance.

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One at 22:35 on Friday and on iPlayer.