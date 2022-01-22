Adele praises ‘best fans in the world’ following Las Vegas residency postponement

Adele broke down in tears as she announced the postponement (AdeleInstagram)

Adele said she has “the best fans in the world” as she praised them for their support after being forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency.

The singer, 33, postponed her exclusive new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel just 24 hours before its opening night.

She posted a tearful Instagram video on Thursday telling fans the shows had been “destroyed” by delivery delays and Covid.

But writing on social media on Friday she acknowledged the “graciousness and love” she had been shown in response to the unfortunate decision.

“I have the best fans in the world!” she wrote.

“Your graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming! Thank you.”

In an emotional post on social media, the Easy On Me singer said her production team had tried “absolutely everything” to pull the show together in time but that it had been “impossible”.

She promised that dates would be rescheduled and apologised to fans for the last-minute decision.

“I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone who has travelled again. I’m really sorry,” she said.

Adele released her fourth album 30 in early November and her Las Vegas residency was due to begin at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel on January 21.

Following news of the cancellations, people were quick to offer support.

One fan responded to her Twitter announcement by writing: “I had tickets to see u tomorrow and it’s fine, health will always come first and specially in times like this.

“Can’t wait for all the shows to get rescheduled cuz I can’t wait to have the best time of my life with you on stage, pls don’t feel guilty, it breaks my heart, I LOVE YOU.”

US comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted: “Not your fault, Doll” followed by a red heart emoji, while singer Pink also sympathised with Adele, commenting on her Instagram post: “Sweetheart I have been there.

“The pressure is immense and I’m gutted for all of you. It will come together and it will be amazing when it does.”

Caesars Palace tweeted its support for the artist and her fans, saying: “Adele is an incredible artist, supremely dedicated to her music and her fans.

“Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary.”