Adele postpones March dates of Las Vegas residency due to illness: 'Doctor's orders'

Sorry Adele fans, the singer's Las Vegas residency shows through March are now "Water Under the Bridge."

The singer announced Tuesday that "sadly" she will be postponing her residency dates next month due to illness. "I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice."

Adele, 35, added that on "doctors orders," she has "no choice but to rest thoroughly."

The postponed Weekends with Adele residency dates are March 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 29-30.

"We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap," she wrote. "I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience x."

I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience x pic.twitter.com/zO3k2ggMKR — Adele (@Adele) February 28, 2024

REVIEW: Adele showcases witty sense of humor, otherworldly voice as Vegas residency nears its end

This isn't the first time Adele's Las Vegas residency has encountered hiccups.

Initially slated to kick off her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Jan. 2022, the singer postponed the first batch of shows a day prior due to production delays and COVID-19.

"I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID – half my crew are down with COVID, they still are – and it’s been impossible to finish the show. … I can’t give you what I have right now," she said at the time in a tearful video posted to social media.

Her 2022 leg of residency shows ran from November to March 2023. Then she announced she'd be extending her stay in Sin City, with another leg of the residency set to take place between June and November 2023.

Story continues

In October, she extended it once again to June 2024 with an additional 32 dates.

Following the postponed shows in March, Adele is scheduled to return to the stage from May 17 through June 15.

More: Adele reveals why she 'was very annoyed' in viral basketball game meme

From 2022: Adele begins Las Vegas residency with emotion — 'thank you for coming back to me'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Adele postpones Las Vegas residency shows in March due to illness