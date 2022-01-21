Adele postpones Las Vegas residency a day before first show: 'I'm gutted'

Edward Segarra and Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Adele has postponed her Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related production delays, the singer announced a day before her first show was set to kick off.

"I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready," Adele said in a tearful video posted to Twitter Thursday. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID – half my crew are down with COVID, they still are – and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

She added: “I can’t give you what I have right now.”

The "Easy on Me" singer added she was "gutted" by the last-minute cancellation. Her Las Vegas residency, titled "Weekends with Adele," was set to kick off Friday at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace and run through April.

“We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we’ve run out of time,” Adele said. “I’m so upset, and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s traveled.”

More: Adele announces 2022 Las Vegas residency after releasing hit album '30'

The sign outside The Colosseum in Las Vegas, where Adele was set to perform. She postponed her Las Vegas residency on Jan. 21, a day before her first show was set to kick off. &quot;I&#x002019;m so sorry, but my show ain&#x002019;t ready,&quot; the singer said in a tearful video posted to Twitter.
The sign outside The Colosseum in Las Vegas, where Adele was set to perform. She postponed her Las Vegas residency on Jan. 21, a day before her first show was set to kick off. "I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready," the singer said in a tearful video posted to Twitter.

Andrea Perez is among the many fans who traveled to see Adele's opening weekend. She arrived from Mexico City Thursday afternoon and learned of the cancellation after arriving at Caesars Palace.

"We were first going to see Celine Dion and then she cancelled and now Adele," she said, standing in front of the Colosseum box office. "I love Adele. I love all her songs. But I think it's not a good idea to tell people (of a cancelation) one day out."

Perez said she would not be able to return once Adele announces new dates. "It's impossible."

In her video, Adele said her shows are currently being rescheduled and vowed to “get it to where it’s supposed to be.”

The string of concerts marks the first live performance dates open to the public following the release of Adele's fourth studio album, "30," which became her third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. It debuted as the biggest-selling album of the year, according to Billboard.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Adele postpones Las Vegas residency indefinitely

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency Postponement in Tearful Video: 'We've Run Out of Time'

    Weekends with Adele was originally scheduled to run from Jan. 21 to April 16

  • Joe Manchin opposes eliminating the filibuster

    Senators faced off in an emotional debate on voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy but that almost certainly will be defeated without a filibuster rules change. (Jan. 19)

  • Potential snow totals

    Potential snow totals

  • Hoosiers report issues ordering free at-home COVID tests

    Ordering free COVID-19 tests is proving to be difficult for people who share an address. WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson shares one family's struggle.

  • Adele Cries as She Cancels Las Vegas Residency Shows, Citing Delivery Delays and COVID-19

    Sascha SteinbachAdele tearfully announced the cancellation of her sold-out Las Vegas shows on Thursday, just a day before she was set to kick off her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.The distraught singer made the announcement in an Instagram video, explaining she had been up for the past 30 hours trying to figure out a way to pull everything off. But due to significant delivery delays and half of her team testing positive for COVID-19, she said there was no way the show would be rea

  • Lawmaker pushes bill to provide students with excused mental health days

    A Maryland lawmaker wants to help by passing a law giving students a mental health day.

  • You Need to See Jennifer Lopez in a Leather Cutout Bandeau

    Jennifer Lopez brought back the hot girl summer aesthetic in the heart of winter, posing in a leather cutout bandeau on her Instagram.

  • BMW Says Goodbye to the V-12 Engine with a Very Special M760i

    The variant will be the German marque's last to feature the brawny powerhouse.

  • Fact or Fiction: Are tickets to Adele's residency selling for $40K each?

    Stories going around online claim tickets for Adele's residency in Las Vegas are going for as high as $40,000 apiece.

  • Brabus’s 800 Adventure XLP Superblack Is the Mercedes Supertruck You Didn’t Know You Needed

    The hulking 790 hp beast can spring from zero to 62 mpg in just 4.8 seconds.

  • Microsoft 'pulled up a megayacht' for Activision Blizzard employees

    Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard could help change the culture at the embattled gaming company.

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • NHL pioneer O'Ree says having Bruins retire jersey an honor

    BOSTON (AP) — Willie O’Ree has experienced many honours during his lifetime, from becoming the NHL's first black player in 1958 with the Boston Bruins to being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018. But the 86-year-old says having his No. 22 jersey retired in Boston on Tuesday will rank right up there near the top. “It was something that I’ve never dreamed of,” O’Ree said in a phone interview Monday. “I was very fortunate to be called up to the Bruins in 1958 and played with them ’60 and

  • Djokovic lands in Serbia as questions arise over French Open

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic returned home Monday after being thwarted from defending his Australian Open title only to face a new predicament: He could be barred from the French Open this year, too, if he’s still not vaccinated against COVID-19. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player touched down in his native Serbia, closing at least the first chapter in a dizzying drama that has resonance in the world of elite sports, Australia's pandemic politics and the polarized debate over the

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa