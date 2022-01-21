Adele postpones Las Vegas residency a day before first show: 'I'm gutted'

Adele has postponed her Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related production delays, the singer announced a day before her first show was set to kick off.

"I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready," Adele said in a tearful video posted to Twitter Thursday. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID – half my crew are down with COVID, they still are – and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

She added: “I can’t give you what I have right now.”

The "Easy on Me" singer added she was "gutted" by the last-minute cancellation. Her Las Vegas residency, titled "Weekends with Adele," was set to kick off Friday at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace and run through April.

“We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we’ve run out of time,” Adele said. “I’m so upset, and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s traveled.”

The sign outside The Colosseum in Las Vegas, where Adele was set to perform. She postponed her Las Vegas residency on Jan. 21, a day before her first show was set to kick off. "I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready," the singer said in a tearful video posted to Twitter.

Andrea Perez is among the many fans who traveled to see Adele's opening weekend. She arrived from Mexico City Thursday afternoon and learned of the cancellation after arriving at Caesars Palace.

"We were first going to see Celine Dion and then she cancelled and now Adele," she said, standing in front of the Colosseum box office. "I love Adele. I love all her songs. But I think it's not a good idea to tell people (of a cancelation) one day out."

Perez said she would not be able to return once Adele announces new dates. "It's impossible."

In her video, Adele said her shows are currently being rescheduled and vowed to “get it to where it’s supposed to be.”

The string of concerts marks the first live performance dates open to the public following the release of Adele's fourth studio album, "30," which became her third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. It debuted as the biggest-selling album of the year, according to Billboard.

