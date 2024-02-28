Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency, Will Go on Vocal Rest

"I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram

Kevin Mazur/Getty Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening in 2022

Adele is pausing her Las Vegas residency and going on vocal rest.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” the singer, 35, began in a social media post on Tuesday.

“I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break,” she said, adding that she “hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed.”

The “Easy On Me” singer said that continuing too soon caused her to be “sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice.”

Per doctor’s orders, she will be resting until she receives the all-clear.

Adele noted that five remaining weekends have been affected. The postponed dates are: March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30. Updates will be sent out as soon as they are available.

"I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience," she wrote in the caption.



The Daily Mail previously reported that during one of the singer-songwriter's recent shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, she addressed the crowd and explained her condition.



"In the middle of last night — I'm sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice a little bit — your girl was tired. I didn't sleep very well... and Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight. I can't hit my headnotes properly. I didn't sleep very well and my chest is on fire..." she told the audience, per the outlet's report.

Related: Adele Says Her Break from Drinking Is Over: 'This Is Red Wine Weather'

"Straight after this show I am going on voice rest," Adele continued, apologizing to the crowd, "Can you imagine how hard now me not talking for three days is?"

Despite the pain, the Daily Mail reported that Adele continued to sing. Throughout the show, she took sips of honey and hot water to help soothe her throat. When the show ended, she said, "You've been amazing. The show. Thank you, love, magical, magical, all putting it together from the moment out. I'm so glad you had a good time. I look crazy, I feel crazy… I'm going to go on voice rest.'"

Story continues

The singer-songwriter still has 20 shows left in her Las Vegas residency.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Adele performs onstage during "Weekends with Adele" in January

Related: Adele Left 'Heartbroken' After Canceling Wembley Stadium Concerts Due to Damaged Vocal Cords

This isn't the first time the "Easy on Me" singer has had issues with her voice. Adele underwent surgery for a hemorrhaged vocal cord in November 2011.

In June 2017, the singer also canceled her Wembley Stadium Concert due to damaged vocal cords. In an emotional letter to fans and concertgoers via social media at the time, the Grammy-winner announced she couldn't make her last two London tour dates.

“The last two nights at Wembley have been the biggest and best shows of my life. To come home to such a response after so long away doing something I never thought I could pull off but did has blown me away. However, I’ve struggled vocally both nights. I had to push a lot harder than I normally do. I felt like I constantly had to clear my throat, especially last night,” Adele wrote in 2017.

“I went to see my throat doctor this evening because my voice didn’t open up at all today and it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords. And on medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend,” she continued. “To say I’m heartbroken would be a complete understatement. I’m already maxed out on steroids and aids for my voice."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.