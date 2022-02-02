Adele Perfectly Shuts Down Rumours That Her Romance With Rich Paul Is On The Rocks

Adele has precisely zero time for those rumours that her relationship with Rich Paul is on the rocks.

The singer perfectly shut down whispers surrounding her romance with the US sports agent in a message shared with fans on social media on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old star also addressed tabloid reports that she had pulled out of next week’s Brit Awards, because there’s nothing like killing two birds with one stone, eh?

“So I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!” she tweeted.

“Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!”

She then added “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8DsDPcH8ph — Adele (@Adele) February 1, 2022

Multiple tabloids reported that Adele and Rich had hit a rocky patch after the Easy On Me pulled her Las Vegas residency at the eleventh hour last week, with some even suggesting their supposed relationship woes was the reason for the cancelled shows.

The couple were first linked back in July after they attended the 2021 NBA Finals.

The British star then appeared to confirm their romance a few moths later after sharing a photo on Instagram of them posing together in a photo booth at the wedding of NBA star Anthony Davis.

Adele announced her split from her husband, charity boss Simon Konecki, in April 2019 after three years of marriage.

Their divorce was finalised in March 2021, with the former couple sharing custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo.

