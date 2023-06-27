Adele has one question about Vanderpump Rules ' Tom Sandoval: 'What does that man do?'

Like much of America — at least that part that loves hot goss and delicate mess — Adele is intrigued, if confused, by Scandoval, the storyline that all but consumed the latest season of Vanderpump Rules.

During one of the nights of her Vegas residency, the Grammy- and Oscar-winner did her classic bantering bit with the audience when talk turned to the Pump and TV's current worst man Tom Sandoval.

"The other day my friend was like, 'No, they really do restaurants or something.' So is it related to the TV show, and what does the guy do that cheated?" Adele asked an audience member who was as clueless about the show's premise as she was.

Said man who cheated would be Sandoval, owner of the worst 'stache in the biz and frontman for some band I don't feel like looking up. After cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with her best friend Raquel Leviss, Sandoval became persona non grata basically anywhere with a sturdy WiFi connection.

Even if Adele doesn't know who Tom Sandoval is (and she definitely doesn't know his name), she's still well-aware that he cheated. And that is the power of the Pump.

So, looking around at the crowd, Adele asked, "Does anyone know anything about that Vanderpump stuff?"

You need only toss a rock into a diva's Vegas residency and you'll strike a Bravo fan. One such fan bravely stepped forward as the "Hello" chanteuse asked, "What does that man do?"

"He's trash," the Bravoholic said, unbothered. Adele, while agreeing, still wanted to know what Sandoval actually does, though. "He tries to sing, but he's no Adele," the Adele fan and apparent Ariana Madix stan added, shadily.

When this noble citizen mentioned that Sandoval "pretends" to be a server on the show and is now trying to be an entertainer, Adele quips, "Like most of L.A."

"When I was at a restaurant someone tried to slide me a demo," she recalled. Little did she know that person was (or could easily have been) Tom Sandoval, frontman of... Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. Ugh, that wasn't worth looking up.

