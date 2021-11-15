Adele One Night Only: Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy and more among star-studded guests

A crowd of A-listers gathered to listen to Adele sing for the two-hour special Adele One Night Only.

The programme aired on Sunday (14 November) in the US. It had been pre-recorded in Los Angeles and included both a concert portion and an interview of Adele by Oprah Winfrey, with parts of the conversation airing between songs.

In the audience was Lizzo, who got a personal shoutout from Adele.

“You think you can outshine me, babes?” Adele playfully asked Lizzo from the stage, before praising her outfit for the evening.

Also spotted in the crowd were Melissa McCarthy, who looked visibly emotional at the beginning of the event, as well as James Corden and Gordon Ramsay.

Seth Rogen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Ellen DeGeneres were all seen in the audience too.

Adele’s performance was recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, outdoors. The singer said at the beginning of the event that the audience included both familiar and newer faces.

The two-hour special was a prelude to the forthcoming release of Adele’s new album 30, which she will unveil next week. Her performance included both classics and new songs.

During her conversation with Winfrey, Adele discussed her artistic process, her divorce, and her family life, among other topics.

