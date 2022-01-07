Adele Teases New Music Video For Song 'Oh My God', And It's Perfection

Photo credit: adele - Instagram

If ever you needed something to brighten up your week, surely it would be the news that Adele - yep, the superstar singer herself - has teased a new music video.

To kick off the new year, the singer shared a teaser of her new music video for her track 'Oh My God', which comes out on January 12.

In the clip, shared to Instagram, the camera pans along to show Adele standing in front of a ring light as the track begins.

'Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it x, [sic]' Adele captioned the clip.

On November 30 it was revealed the mother-of-one will play a Weekends With Adele residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum from January 21 until April 26 (Friday and Saturdays).

The only dates the singer won't perform is February 18 and 19, when Van Morrison will play the venue.

On November 17 the star took to Instagram from her couch to perform a new track 'To Be Loved' from her upcoming album, days after debuting three new songs: 'I Drink Wine', 'Hold On', and 'Love Is a Game'.

On November 2 Target’s exclusive deluxe CD listing revealed the track list which includes the tracks:

1. Strangers by Nature

2. Easy on Me

3. My Little Love

4. Cry Your Heart Out

5. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking (With Erroll Garner) Interlude

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is a Game

There are also three bonus tracks that include:

13. Wild Wild West

14. Can’t Be Together

15. Easy on Me (With Chris Stapleton)

Last month the singer shared the news that her next album will drop on November 19.

The first single, 'Easy On Me', has now been released and of course, it's an absolute anthem. Here's the video:

Adele has since released a teaser of what's set to be the second single from '30'. The snippet of 'Hold On' appears in a new Amazon Christmas advert and from what we can hear it's another signature super emotional ballad from the singer.

In fact, 'Hold On' reportedly focuses on Adele's own experience of anxiety and includes the lyrics:

'I swear to God I'm such a mess, the harder I try I regret / Every day feels like the road I'm on, might just open up and swallow me whole," sings Adele during the commercial. "Let time be patient / Let pain be gracious / Just hold on, just hold on / I will survive.'

On October 20 the singer also shed light on a song off the album which features a voicemail she left a friend during which she suffered a panic attack.

Speaking on the Australian radio show Carrie & Tommy, Adele explained that she had an anxiety attack during her divorce from her ex Simon Konecki.

'It's in the song about my son, it's at the end, in the outro,' she said, per the Daily Mail. 'I was really frightened. I was having an anxiety attack and I called my best friend to try to talk to her to calm me down but she didn't bloody answer. It shines some light on... I'm talking about my son in the rest of the song, and once I put him to bed I can stop putting on that brave face.'

Writing about the power of the album ahead of its release, Adele revealed that it's been three years in the making and that she's learnt some 'blistering home truths' along the way.

'I finally found my feeling again,' she notes. 'I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life.

'It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life,' she writes, adding that the album has been her friend that's cheered her up, given her the best advice and would stay up with her all night as she sobbed 'relentlessly not knowing why'.

A day earlier the singer shared the artwork for the upcoming music on her Instagram account with the single's release date: 'October 15, midnight UK.'

In the black-and-white photo fans see a side profile shot of the British star with a perfect blow dry and eyeliner flick.

The image came a week after she sent fans into a tailspin with a social media revamp and ‘30’ billboards dotted across the world last week, before sharing a video on Instagram on Tuesday, October 5 to tease her new song.

In the video, Adele – wearing her signature thick black eyeliner – can be seen putting a cassette into her car stereo system and driving down a country road with sheets of music flying out of the car and into the air.

At one point the singer waves her left hand out of the driver’s window through the breeze, showing off her black talons, before the song title and its release date 'October 15' appears on the screen. As for the music? Well, it seems we're looking at a classic piano-based ballad from Adele.

In the back of the singer's truck sits numerous household items, such as a stool and chairs, suggesting the song might have something to do with new beginnings.

Ahead of the single's release the singer took to Instagram Live to answer fans' questions and play a snippet from her upcoming single.

'There ain’t no good in this river that I’ve been washing my hands in forever / And there is hope in these waters, but I can’t bring myself to swim when I am drowning,' she sings.

Earlier this year Adele's friend and UK talk show host Alan Carr spoke of the singer's new album. 'I’ve heard some tracks on it,' he told Grazia, adding, 'Oh my gosh, it’s so amazing. It’s so amazing.'

Earlier in October the 33-year-old prompted speculation that she was about to drop another line-up of hits by returning to Twitter after a nine-month silence and updating her social media channels with a dark teal hue.

The singer's website, too, was scrubbed of any old information and changed to the same colour, with a link urging people to sign up for more information.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted the same colour on a series of '30' billboards that popped up around the globe last week.



THE START OF A NEW ADELE ERA #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/3DBAGB2yHY — fran (@adeledrinkswine) October 4, 2021

The mysterious projections have been spotted on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Colosseum in Rome, Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, Amsterdam's Nemo Museum and New York's Empire State Building.

The 30 title mirrors Adele's previous three albums, which have all been named after her age. The singer's debut album, 19, was released in 2008, followed by 21 in 2001 and 25 in 2015.

In 2019 she hinted that her fourth album would be called 30 in an Instagram post. The mother-of-one jokingly told fans: '30 will be a drum and bass record to spite you all.'

We're not sure what the album will sound like, but we're expecting some proper heartbreak hits. After all, 30 was the age the singer separated from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

Adele has some serious form when it comes to globally renowned albums. She's sold over 120 million records and won 15 Grammy Awards and nine Brit Awards.

Fraser T Smith, who co-wrote Adele's global smash hit 'Set Fire To The Rain', recently told the BBC he 'didn't know' whether the star's new album was complete.

'Adele is incredibly secretive, and I think that that's the way you want it - building that suspense,' he said.

So basically, we've just got to wait with our fingers crossed - and hope that our favourite singer comes back with an album just as brilliant as her previous three.

Somehow, we doubt she'll let us down.

