Adele Lines Up Two-Hour NBC Concert Special from London Palladium

Adele is getting another concert special, this time on NBC.

Titled “An Audience with Adele,” the two-hour special, which aired last fall in the U.K., will premiere Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and stream the following day on Peacock. The special will find the British chanteuse performing in her hometown at the London Palladium, in front of a star-studded audience.

Celeb attendees at the event will ask Adele questions about her influences and idols during breaks in her performance, NBC said in a release on Friday. She’ll also be surprised with someone from her childhood.

The singer, who released her latest album, “30,” last November will perform “Someone Like You,” “Hello,” and “Easy on Me,” during her set, NBC announced.

“An Audience with Adele” is a Fullwell 73 production, with Adele, Jonathan Dickins, Ben Winston and Sally Wood serving as executive producers.

Last fall, Adele took the stage for CBS and Paramount+ performing songs from her new album for the special “Adele One Night Only.” The special also featured Oprah’s sitdown interview with the star.