Adele just re-wore her Glastonbury dress to watch her set from home

If you've been watching Glastonbury from home and dreaming about Worthy Farm all weekend, you're not alone - even superstars like Adele are missing the festival vibes right now.

The Someone Like You singer spent her Saturday night doing what many others across the UK were doing: watching her very own headline set and feeling nostalgic. The singer performed on the Pyramid Stage back in 2016, and wore a gorgeous bespoke full-length, beaded gown with chiffon sleeves from Chloe for he occasion.

Last night, she decided to recreate the moment by wearing that very same dress at home. The 32-year-old shared two Instagram pictures - the first, in her sweatpants and a baggy t-shirt, and the second in her dress - and captioned them: "5 ciders in 👌🏻"

Rumoured boyfriend Skepta then commented on the post: “Finally got your Instagram password lol”, leading many fans to believe he was the one to take the pictures.

She also shared a throwback picture, which led fans to believe that she could be teasing her much-anticipated fourth album.

Sadly, we'll have to wait for that. responding to a fan asking whether the picture was a hint, she wrote: "'of course it's not. Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient."

Adele has been laying low recently, although she did share a picture back in May as she celebrated her 32nd birthday. The singer looked incredible in a black mini dress from lesser-known brand Elzinger, which she styled with a pair of black court shoes.









Can't wait for more of her lewks.

