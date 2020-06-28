Adele just re-wore her Glastonbury dress to watch her set from home
If you've been watching Glastonbury from home and dreaming about Worthy Farm all weekend, you're not alone - even superstars like Adele are missing the festival vibes right now.
The Someone Like You singer spent her Saturday night doing what many others across the UK were doing: watching her very own headline set and feeling nostalgic. The singer performed on the Pyramid Stage back in 2016, and wore a gorgeous bespoke full-length, beaded gown with chiffon sleeves from Chloe for he occasion.
Last night, she decided to recreate the moment by wearing that very same dress at home. The 32-year-old shared two Instagram pictures - the first, in her sweatpants and a baggy t-shirt, and the second in her dress - and captioned them: "5 ciders in 👌🏻"
A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Jun 27, 2020 at 2:52pm PDT
Rumoured boyfriend Skepta then commented on the post: “Finally got your Instagram password lol”, leading many fans to believe he was the one to take the pictures.
She also shared a throwback picture, which led fans to believe that she could be teasing her much-anticipated fourth album.
A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Jun 27, 2020 at 10:35am PDT
Sadly, we'll have to wait for that. responding to a fan asking whether the picture was a hint, she wrote: "'of course it's not. Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient."
Adele has been laying low recently, although she did share a picture back in May as she celebrated her 32nd birthday. The singer looked incredible in a black mini dress from lesser-known brand Elzinger, which she styled with a pair of black court shoes.
Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x
A post shared by Adele (@adele) on May 5, 2020 at 9:38pm PDT
Can't wait for more of her lewks.
