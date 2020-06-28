Adele Just Gave Fans An Important Update on Her New Album

Adele just gave fans a rare update on when to expect her new album—and let's just say…sigh.

On Saturday, June 26, the British singer sent her fans into a frenzy after posting an Instagram throwback photo of herself singing into a microphone, which she cryptically captioned with a smiley face emoji. The gorgeous image sees her performing on stage at the Glastonbury Festival in 2016 wearing a black sequin-bedazzled dress as confetti falls around her.

In the comments, many were quick to assume the photo meant Adele's highly-anticipated fourth studio album was officially on its way. (It's been five years since Adele dropped her last album, 25, so you can imagine the excitement.)

However, the "Someone Like You" hitmaker made sure to debunk that rumor straight away after a fan wrote, "Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!"

"Of course it’s not," Adele replied. "Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient."

Adele's statement follows her manager's confirmation that the album has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her new record was expected to drop this fall—in September—but now fans will have to wait a little longer.

"It isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready," Jonathan Dickins told Music Week this month. "We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It’ll come when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working."

Thankfully, Adele gave us enough content to keep us going for now. She followed up her first post a few hours later with a photo of herself crouched down next to her television as she relived her Glastonbury performance.

If you swipe to the next pic, she can be seen dancing around in her living room wearing the exact same Chloé dress she wore to the event four years ago.

Now, we wait.

