Adele jokes about weight loss on Saturday Night Live: ‘I had to travel light and only bring half of me’

Adele cracked a joke about the much-discussed change in her appearance as part of her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

The “Hello” artist returned to the sketch show for the first time since 2015, the year her last album was released, when she performed as the musical guest.

Adele told the audience she was only hosting because “my album is not finished and I’m also too scared to do both”.

“I would rather just put on some wigs – and this is all mine by the way – have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens,” she said.

Hopeful fans had speculated that Adele’s hosting spot meant she was on the verge of releasing new music, and would use SNL to announce it.

Adele then addressed the fact that she has lost weight since the last time she was in the public eye, commenting: “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me but actually, because of all the Covid restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me - and this is the half I chose.”

The 32-year-old admitted that she tends to get nervous on live TV, but especially due to the fact that she swears a lot, and “being British, I tend to skip right over those medium ones and go straight for the worst ones”.

Adele then referenced her famous headline spot at Glastonbury Festival, where she broke the record for most expletives uttered during any performance at the event.

She explained that, to help combat this issue, the showrunners had arranged a swear jar for her.

“How are we doing Kenan?” she asked, with the camera cutting to Kenan Thompson, who was standing next to a giant plastic tub filled with dollar bills.

“This is just from when you said hi to me backstage,” he said.

Before closing her introduction, Adele took the time to thank frontline workers: “They say that once you’ve been to New York, you keep a little piece of it in your heart forever, so I give it up to you.”

