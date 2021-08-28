Adele Jams Out to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' During Savannah James' Birthday Party

adele

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Adele is truly living her best life!

On Friday evening, the 33-year-old musician attended Savannah James' 35th birthday party, where she was captured singing and dancing along to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" during the night's festivities.

As seen in footage from an Instagram Story posted by Savannah's husband LeBron James, the "Hello" singer was spotted sitting on a platform and bopping along to the raunchy track as a nearby dancer strutted around a pole.

RELATED: Adele Has Been Dating LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul for a 'Few Months,' Says Source

In follow-up videos from the celebratory event, Savannah was seen dancing to other upbeat tracks before singer Giveon was later seen serenading the crowd.

Adele Jams Out to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallions 'WAP' During Savannah James' Birthday Party

LeBron James/Instagram

During the outing in West Hollywood, Adele was joined by her new flame, Rich Paul, according to TMZ.

Last month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the singer has been dating James' agent Paul, 40, for "a few months."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paul — who the source said was previously in a serious relationship with Tobey Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer — also represents Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis, Lonzo Ball, and more.

The new couple previously sat side-by-side for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, where the Bucks bested the Suns 123-119, in mid-July.

RELATED VIDEO: Adele Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday with Series of Fun Snapshots: 'Thirty Free'

"It's not super serious, but they're having a good time," a source previously told PEOPLE of the pair's summer romance. "They have mutual friends in common, so that's been nice. She's having fun and being social."

The once-reclusive star has indeed been more public in recent months. Since separating from her ex-husband, entrepreneur Simon Konecki, in 2019 after seven years together, Adele — whose divorce was finalized in March — "has relaxed a lot," added the source. "She's not quite as private as when she was married."

Videos from the birthday party displayed a packed crowd, despite current COVID hospitalization rates at a six-month high (Due to the airborne nature of the COVID-19 virus, the CDC advises against crowded gatherings, even when vaccination status is known).