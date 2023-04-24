Adele, James Corden get emotional as she surprises 'Carpool Karaoke' host for final episode

"Carpool Karaoke" fans are in for a treat!

Adele reunited with "The Late Late Show" host James Corden by waking him up for a surprise "Carpool Karaoke" session in a 21-minute video shared Monday.

The "Hello" singer — who had a viral "Carpool Karaoke" episode in 2016 — turned the tables on the host and took reigns in the driver's seat to bring him to CBS Studios.

"I've got precious cargo and also I know if I crash (your car), you'll keep it in the edit," Adele joked as Corden made nervous quips about her driving.

Corden and Adele started with a vibrant duet of "Rolling in the Deep," before transitioning to Adele's "Love Is a Game," "I Drink Wine" and "Hometown Glory." They also sang along to Barbra Streisand's "Don't Rain on My Parade."

The British pop star revealed Corden inspired the lyrics to the first verse of "I Drink Wine," which she said is "some of my best writing."

Adele got emotional as she recalled Corden and his wife Angela looking after her and her son Angelo, 10, after she filed for divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019.

Just after they had all gone on vacation in January 2020, Adele recalled Corden opening up about going through a tough time. "I felt so unsafe with you feeling unsafe," she said, noting that the comedian had been her support for most of her career. The singer channeled Corden's emotion into the song the following week.

Adele and Corden's 2016 episode amassed more than 260 million views on the show's YouTube channel, making it their most-watched clip.

Monday's reunion episode marked the final "Carpool Karaoke" with Corden as host. Corden, who has hosted "The Late Late Show" since 2015, extended his agreement with CBS for one more season in April 2022 and simultaneously announced his plans to depart from the series in spring 2023.

Corden discussed his favorite moments on the show, including Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder, with Adele on Monday. The host said initially they weren't able to book talent for "Carpool Karaoke," but Adele's 2016 episode was the catalyst for bringing in big names.

Carpool Karaoke with Adele on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Adele was brought to tears once more as she reflected on her friendship with Corden, who plans to move back to England after the show's conclusion.

"You're one of my best friends in the whole world. I'm gonna miss you so much," she said. "I'm just not ready to come back yet (to England) otherwise I would come."

The comedian addressed his departure in an April 2022 episode and said hosting the show changed his life. "It’s been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams," he said.

"When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination," Corden continued. "I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."

Corden promised his last season of "The Late Late Show" would feature many sketches, as well as tears.

"This has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, It really has. I’ve never taken this job for granted. Ever. Not once," he said. "The fact that we get to try and entertain you and spend time with you is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show."

Corden took over as host of "The Late Late Show" following the 2014 departure of Craig Ferguson, who hosted the show for 10 years.

Tom Snyder was the first to host "The Late Late Show" with its 1995 inception. Following Snyder's 1999 exit, Craig Killborn hosted the talk show from 1999 to 2004.

Contributing: Charles Trepany

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Adele, James Corden tearfully reminisce for final 'Carpool Karaoke'