Adele to host Saturday Night Live: ‘I’m so excited about this!'

Adele has announced that she will host an episode of Saturday Night Live for the first time.

The singer surprised fans with the news via an Instagram post that coincided with an announcement from the official SNL account.

“Bloooooody hellllll I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!” she wrote.

Adele has appeared twice as a musical guest on SNL. She made her debut in October 2008, then again in November 2015.

The 32-year-old said it felt as though she had come “full circle”, commenting: “It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election... which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn't possibly say no!”

Adele follows singers including Jennifer Lopez, Drake and Harry Styles, who have also presented the programme.

Some fans were a little disappointed to learn that Adele would not be performing new music on the show. In June, she told a fan seeking news about her next album to “be patient”.

Her most recent album, 2015’s 25, won Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Adele will be joined by US artist H.E.R as the musical guest on 23 October.

