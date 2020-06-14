Adele Honors Grenfell Tower Fire Survivors on Third Anniversary: 'Your Resilience Is Second to None'

Adele is sending her love and support to all the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire.

On Sunday, which marked the third anniversary of the deadly London fire, which claimed the lives of 72 people, the singer shared a few words while taking part in a virtual memorial service.

“I want to send my love to all of you today, and let you know that I’m thinking of you, as I always do,” said Adele, 32, who had shown her support for the Grenfell community many times over the years.

“Even though we’re having to do this in the virtual world, online, on 2020 Zoom life as it is, it’s still so important for us to mourn together and for us to remember that night and to reflect on that and also reflect on where we are now with that,” she continued, adding that it was equally important to “celebrate the lives that were lived before they were sadly taken that night.”

Reflecting on the state of the world, Adele stressed that coming together as a community is more important than ever.

“There has never been a more appropriate time for us to truly exercise camaraderie, and compassion, and open-mindedness, and persistence. Persistence for answers. Persistence for action,” she said. “It’s a scientific fact that human beings are pack animals, we’re not supposed to be left on our own. We need each other to survive, and that is something that I truly see in action with the Grenfell community.”

“I have never been so moved or so inspired by a group of people before. Your resilience is second to none,” she added, noting how proud she is to be involved with Grenfell United, a group working to create change to prevent a similar tragedy from ever taking place again.

As her message came to a close, Adele expressed how sad she was to be apart from the community due to coronavirus concerns.

“I’m so sad that we’re not all together today because although it’s always a very somber event when everyone gets together, it’s also beautiful and the kids are running around — I can’t wait to hear all about them,” she said. “And I know that before the anniversary next year that we can all do that and I can’t wait. I can’t wait to be there and I can’t wait to see all of you.”

“I miss you all, I can’t wait to see you all and like I said, I’m thinking of you today more than ever. Stay safe, say healthy,” the mother of one said.

