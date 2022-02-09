Adele’s Hilarious Realisation That Her Brit Awards 'Have Boobs’ Is Peak Adele

You’d think with the amount of Brit awards she has on her mantelpiece, Adele would be pretty familiar with the statuette’s design.

But it took her winning another three Brits at this year’s ceremony to notice something very specific about the design.

In a hilarious backstage clip of the Easy On Me singer, filmed after she cleaned up at last night’s bash, Adele’s realisation that her Brits “have boobs” was peak Adele.

“ Did it always have boobs ? Why did I think it was a man ? ” Adele about the Brit awards 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uvaSVLqPSh — A🤍 (@adelesgolden) February 8, 2022

“Did he always have boobs?” she asks. “Why did I think it was a man? Did it always have boobs?”

Definitely. Always. Had. Boobs.

Adele celebrating her Brits wins (Photo: Getty)

The chart-topping singer was the most awarded star during last night’s ceremony, picking up Best Single for Easy On Me, Album Of The Year for 30, and the inaugural Best British Artist prize.

Collecting her Album Of The Year award, Adele became emotional as she praised her son Angelo for being “so gracious and kind and patient with me” in recent times.

Adele on stage during Tuesday night's ceremony (Photo: Karwai Tang via Getty Images)

“I’d like to dedicate this award to my son,” she told the crowd. “And to Simon, to his dad.

“This album was all of our journeys, not just mine. And I’m proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that’s personal to me, not everyone does things like that anymore.”

During another of Adele’s acceptance speeches, Brits bosses pulled the sound, after she seemingly swore while praising rapper Little Simz.

At the end of her Best British Artist speech, the Easy On Me singer added: “I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do. I am really proud of us.”

On her way into the event, Adele got fans talking when she was spotted wearing an eye-catching diamond ring on her left hand, sparking rumours she and her partner Rich Paul may well be engaged.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

