Adele to Make Her SNL Hosting Debut: 'I'm So Excited About This!'

Mike Marsland/WireImage Adele

Adele is coming to Saturday Night Live!

The singer, 32, announced on Sunday that she will be hosting the NBC sketch comedy series for the first time on Oct. 24. She will be joined by fellow Grammy winner H.E.R as the musical guest.

"Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!!" she wrote on Instagram. "And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!"

"I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right," she said. "But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!"

"I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!!" Adele added. "I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻."

H.E.R. also raved about the news on social media, writing on Instagram, "Can’t wait!!!!! @nbcsnl."

RELATED: Adele Says She Has 'Honestly No Idea' When Her New Album Is Coming

Adele first appeared on SNL just before the 2008 presidential election as the musical guest alongside host Josh Brolin.

And in November 2015, she returned to the show to perform during an episode hosted by Matthew McConaughey.

SNL returned to Rockefeller Center's Studio 8H in New York City earlier this month after airing virtual episodes since April amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The show, currently in its 46th season, stars Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor as full-time cast members. Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang are featured players.

The most recent episode was hosted by Insecure star and creator Issa Rae while musical guest Justin Bieber performed his new songs "Holy" and "Lonely."

Saturday Night Live airs live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET.