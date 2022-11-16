Adele, Harry Styles and Beyonce dominate Grammy nominations

Pop megastars Adele, Harry Styles and Beyonce lead the Grammy nominations, each earning a nod for song of the year, record of the year and album of the year.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 5 next year at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Multi-award-winning singer Adele made a return to the spotlight in 2021 with her fourth album, 30, which topped both the UK and US charts, and received a nomination for best pop vocal album at the Grammys on Tuesday.

Her number one single Easy On Me was nominated for best pop solo performance, song of the year, best music video, and record of the year at the Grammy’s livestream event on Tuesday.

Adele: One Night Only – which marked the singer’s return giving an interview with Oprah Winfrey and a concert performance at the Griffith Observatory – was also nominated for best music film at the Grammy’s.

Meanwhile, Styles continued his standout year as chart-topping third album Harry’s House scored a nod for best pop vocal album and best non-engineered album (non-classical).

Continuing his run of success, Styles’ number one track As It Was also received a nomination for best pop solo performance, song of the year, best music video, and record of the year.

Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

Beyonce returned to the music scene this year with her seventh studio album Renaissance, her first solo offering in six years, which incorporates house music and dancefloor-focused Afrobeats.

Break My Soul, the megastar’s highest-charting solo hit in 14 years, scored a nomination for song of the year, record of the year, best dance electronic recording, and best mixed recording at the Grammy nominations.

The former Destiny’s Child singer also had several tracks nominated in the R&B categories, including Virgo’s Groove receiving a nod for best R&B performance, Plastic Off The Sofa up for best tradition R&B performance and Cuff It nominated for best R&B song.

Meanwhile, Lizzo’s About Damn Time was also nominated for record of the year and song of the year, and her album Special is up for album of the year and best pop vocal album.

Glastonbury 2022 headliner Kendrick Lamar’s album Mr Morale And The Big Steppers received a nod for album of the year while his track The Heart Part 5 was nominated for best rap performance and best rap song.

The event also saw British indie rock duo Wet Leg earn a Grammy nomination for best remixed recording for Too Late Now and best non-engineered album (non-classical).

They are also up for best new artist alongside Eurovision 2021 winners Maneskin.

This year, the ceremony features five new categories including songwriter of the year (non-classical), giving the Recording Academy an avenue to honour music’s best composer.

Wet Leg (Ian West/PA)

The four other categories include best spoken word poetry album, alternative music performance, Americana music performance and score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media.

There will also be a special merit award for best song for social change, based on lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue.

Previous Grammy winners Dan + Shay and Cyndi Lauper delivered special performances at the nominations event on Tuesday, which also included John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, and Olivia Rodrigo presenting.

Machine Gun Kelly joked: “I’m here attempting to read for the first time in my life.”

The Recording Academy announced nominees across 91 categories in a livestream event from the Grammy museum.