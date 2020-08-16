Adele gives disappointing new album update

From Digital Spy

Adele has provided fans with a disappointing update regarding the release of her new album.

Back in June, the singer's manager confirmed that her fourth studio album had been delayed and wouldn't be released until after September. Now, Adele has admitted she has "no idea" when it will land.

When one fan asked on Instagram "where the next album?" she plainly replied: "I honestly have no idea."

View photos Photo credit: Adele - Instagram More

Related: Adele stuns fans with new look as she celebrates birthday in Instagram post

Her manager Jonathan Dickins previously said: "It isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready.

"We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It’ll come when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working."

The currently untitled album will be Adele's first in five years, following her 2015 release 25, which featured the hit song Hello.

Back in April, Adele raised concerns among her fans that the album wouldn't be released at all this year, after saying in an Instagram video: "Come on, it’s 2020 – we ain’t meant to get what we want!"

View photos Photo credit: Getty Images More

Elsewhere, the singer recently shared her appreciation for Beyoncé's new visual album Black Is King.

Adele shared a picture of herself kneeling in front of her wall-mounted TV while the Disney+ musical film was playing.

"Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art," she captioned the post.

Digital Spy has launched its first-ever digital magazine with exclusive features, interviews, and videos. Access this edition with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.



Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

You Might Also Like