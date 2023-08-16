Adele Gets Teary As She Helps Expectant Couple With Mid-Concert Gender Reveal

Adele made a New York couple’s visit to Las Vegas extra special by helping them with a very personal announcement.

Viral footage captured over the weekend shows the 16-time Grammy winner halting a performance of her blockbuster residency, “Weekends with Adele,” to reveal the sex of Chris Dare and Shantelle Lord’s baby.

Dare and Lord, who traveled from Newburgh, New York, attended Adele’s performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Saturday bearing a custom-made flag that read: “Adele will you do our gender reveal?”

Once the flag caught Adele’s eye, she tore into a sealed envelope that had been handed to her by the couple, after which she proclaimed: “Shantelle and Chris are having a baby boy!”

Go easy on E!, we're just as emotional as Adele after watching this gender reveal. 😭 ❤️ (🎥: Chris Dare) pic.twitter.com/rKuAmcK9K2 — E! News (@enews) August 14, 2023

After the crowd erupted into applause, Adele became visibly teary before making a request of her own.

“That’s so emotional, oh, my God,” she said, adding: “If and when I get pregnant, will you do my gender reveal?”

Dare uploaded footage of the moment on his TikTok and Instagram accounts and thanked Adele for her assistance.

“POV: Adele did our gender reveal,” he wrote on Instagram. “Adele, you are amazing and we will remember this night for the rest of our lives.”

Adele kicked off the second leg of “Weekends with Adele” last month, and has said she plans to commemorate the show with a live concert special.

The singer is the mother of a 10-year-old son, Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki. She’s currently in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul, and has been open about her desire to have another child.

