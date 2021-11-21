Adele gets Spotify to take shuffle button off all albums

Adele said asking Spotify to remove the shuffle button was the only request she had in an ever-changing industry

Adele has persuaded Spotify to take the shuffle button off all albums so tracks play in the artist's original order.

The singer tweeted: "We don't create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason.

"Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening."

The streaming service replied "anything for you" and took away the option for listeners to mix up the order music is played on an album.

The shuffle symbol - two intersecting arrows at the bottom of the play button - still appears on playlists.

Adele's 30 - her first album in six years - was available on Spotify from its release on Friday.

This marked a change from her last album - 25 - which could only be bought physically or downloaded when it was released in November 2015.

It became the fastest-selling album in British history, shifting more than 800,000 copies in its first week.

It was not until June 2016 that it was made available on streaming sites such as Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal.