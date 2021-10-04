Adele Fans Spot Biggest Hint Yet That Her New Album Is Coming, And 'Excited' Is An Understatement

Adele fans well and truly lost it over the weekend when mysterious billboards with the number “30” on them began appearing in major cities the world over, sparking speculation her long-awaited fourth album was coming soon.

Well, given the latest move from the Someone Like You singer, it looks like they might well have been right.

On Monday, Adele changed both her Twitter and Instagram layouts to a cloudy, dark blue photo that matches the imagery spotted last week.

🚨Adele’s new era is coming!



The singer has changed her social media layouts ahead of her new music. pic.twitter.com/94gNmYXmMW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 4, 2021

As if that wasn’t enough, the chart-topping star’s team also updated her website for the first time since 2017, leaving nothing but the option for fans to sign up to a mailing list.

So, it’s safe to say that something is brewing. And to say fans are excited would be something of an understatement...

ADELE HAS UPDATED HER PROFILE PICTURES AND WEBSITE AND THEY MATCH THE RANDOM BILLBOARDS THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 — Adele (@cfree94) October 4, 2021

ADELE'S WEBSITE THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/rhT0kUvHHJ — Oliver Klozoff  (@gardenpanty) October 4, 2021

ADELE’S website has changed, NOBODY MOVE! pic.twitter.com/rV0SYBLPIL — Dean *beware of some genq spoilers* (@Becoming_Dean) October 4, 2021

Guys!!! The website is down and it has the aqua navy blue background that the “30” projections have!!! It’s official. #adele#adele30 she’s about to drop!! @Adelepic.twitter.com/AhNBJyzkuJ — 💫𝕵𝖔𝖘𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖙𝖔 (@KxngPxpii) October 4, 2021

Oh wow Adele’s Website is updated omg all the 30 s are her ! It’s official now — OMAR KETTANE (@OmarKettane) October 4, 2021

i cannot wait to SOB to these new bops https://t.co/GAorVNQRn0 — kelly cohen (@ByKellyCohen) October 4, 2021

apologies in advance for how annoying i'm gonna be https://t.co/ZYs3vrEw6b — laura ❀ (@LauraKatharineX) October 4, 2021

OH MY GOD ITS TIME HIDE UR FAVESSSSSS https://t.co/pT7VuivwpC — ▿ (@governmentdoll) October 4, 2021

Adele changing her profile pic, header and website knowing the internet will go into meltdown as soon as she click ‘apply changes’ pic.twitter.com/3K0FguPoOL — 🌍🛑...harry 🔛 (@CommeDesHazons) October 4, 2021

#Adele:

Update Twitter

Update Instagram

Update Facebook

Update YouTube



Fans: OMFG SHE IS COMING!!! #Adele30 IS COMING !!!!!!



Adele: pic.twitter.com/ntOEHXBuSS — NightmareBeforeCHRIStmas 🎃🏳️‍🌈 (@Mr_ChRiSsI_X) October 4, 2021

It’s now approaching six years since Adele last released new music, when she broke records with her hit album 25 in 2015.

The album spawned hits When We Were Young and Send My Love (To Your New Lover), but is probably best remembered for its epic lead single Hello, which topped the charts in 36 countries upon its release.

Adele has repeatedly dodged questions about when we can expect to hear new music from her, dismissing one fan’s suggestion that she would release her long-awaited fourth album during the pandemic.

“Of course it’s not [being released soon],” she wrote. “Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”

Adele pictured in 2020 (Photo: NBC via Getty Images)

Adele is renowned for keeping a low profile, so when it was announced that she would be guest hosting Saturday Night Live in October last year, speculation was rife that new music could be on the way.

However, this once again proved not to be the case, with Adele insisting during her opening monologue: “My album is not finished and I’m also too scared to do both [hosting and performing live on SNL].

“I would rather just put on some wigs… have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

