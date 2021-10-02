Adele Fans Are Losing It After ‘30’ Billboards Appear Around The World

Could new music from Adele be finally on the way?

Fans of the British superstar certainly think so after a series of billboards and projections featuring the number ‘30’ sprang up around the world.

Photos of the billboards have been shared on social media with them being spotted everywhere from Dubai to Italy.

The ’30′ title would follow the same style of Adele’s previous studio albums, which have all been named after her age.

ADELE IS ACTUALLY COMING pic.twitter.com/sFBlDrVHY7 — lukas (@lukasperry) October 1, 2021

adele and rest of the music industry pic.twitter.com/asWqYBDG7D — adele's fan » addy ⁿᵉʷ « (@queenadelesIays) October 1, 2021

The last time the Hello singer released an album was her 2015 Grammy-award winning album 25.

Taylor Swift announced she had pushed back the release date of the re-recording of her 2012 album Red from November 19 to November 12, leading many fans to speculate that she had done so because Adele’s long-awaited fourth studio album was also being released on 19 November.

Got some news that I think you’re gonna like - My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album🧣😍 🎥 🎥https://t.co/FVp6xizaOG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 30, 2021

While neither Adele nor Taylor have commented on this new album, many fans believe Adele will be dropping the lead single from the album this Friday.

We’ll all just have to wait and see.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

